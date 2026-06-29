Lebanon’s Education Minister reviews preparations for official exams and upcoming school year

Lebanon News
29-06-2026 | 05:44
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Lebanon’s Education Minister reviews preparations for official exams and upcoming school year
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Lebanon’s Education Minister reviews preparations for official exams and upcoming school year

Lebanon’s Minister of Education and Higher Education, Rima Karami, briefed President Joseph Aoun on preparations for implementing the Cabinet’s decision regarding the official examinations for the 2025–2026 academic year.
 
She also outlined preparations for the launch of the upcoming school year, as well as arrangements concerning schools damaged by the Israeli war in border villages.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Education

Minister

Official Exams

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