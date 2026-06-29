Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
29-06-2026 | 08:27
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Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
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Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

On Monday, June 29, 2026, the prices of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 43,000 and 98 octane fuel fell by LBP 44,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 66,000, and gas prices fell by LBP 47,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

• Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,238,000

• Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,256,000

• Diesel: LBP 1,835,000

• Gas canister: LBP 1,127,000

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Lebanon Economy

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Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices
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