Hiba Nasr shares security annex to framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel

Washington Bureau Chief for Asharq News, Hiba Nasr, shared the security annex that Lebanon and Israel signed alongside the Framework Agreement after four days of negotiations.



"SECURITY ANNEX



The below constitutes the confidential Security Annex to the Trilateral Framework.



1. Pilot Zones Designation: The parties will immediately designate and launch the initial pilot zone in the South Litani Sector in an agreed upon military planning process using a four-step model: 1) Clearance, taking legal measures against all non-state armed personnel engaging in unauthorized activity, and destroy or render inoperable associated infrastructure, including but not limited to weapons, weapons caches, tunnels, and command centers, by those non-state armed groups. 2) Verification of clearance of all non-state armed groups and their military infrastructure by a mutually agreed-upon third-party entity. 3) Presence of highly-qualified Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) that assume and maintain sole operational control, to prevent any resurgence of non-state armed activity. 4) The Lebanese state leads reconstruction efforts, supported by international assistance and coordinated through the political track.



2. Implementation and Verification: The LAF will lead the implementation of this model with success measured by verifiable implementation of the disarmament and dismantlement process to be agreed upon within this negotiation framework. Israel and Lebanon will establish the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon (MCG4L), tasked with the mission to operate 24/7, managing deconfliction, verification, and overall implementation. This cell will report to the respective political authorities of Israel and Lebanon via indirect military-to-military channels between Israel and Lebanon. Ongoing verification will occur simultaneously with clearing operations.



3. Security Commitments: The LAF commits to take necessary operational measures to ensure the disarmament of Hizballah and all other non-state armed groups, and that they have no military role or capability within Lebanon.



4. Sequenced Redeployment: Pending successful completion of an agreed upon and verifiable disarmament and dismantlement process, Israel commits to a phased, conditions-based, progressive reduction and eventual redeployment of its forces from Lebanese territory, planned and sequenced through the MCG4L, to coincide with LAF deployment.



5. Desired Outcome: As part of the broader effort relating to the disarmament and dismantlement of all non-state armed groups as mutually agreed upon within this negotiation framework, restore full Lebanese state authority throughout Lebanon and ensure the long-term security of Israel.



6. Oversight and Dispute Resolution: The parties, with U.S. facilitation, will conduct periodic reviews of the implementation and may amend this Annex by mutual agreement. Any disputes regarding its interpretation or execution will be resolved through trilateral discussions."