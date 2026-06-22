New coordination cell shifts Lebanon-Israel talks agenda in Washington: Hiba Nasr

Washington Bureau Chief for Asharq News, Hiba Nasr, indicated that discussions originally scheduled between Lebanese and Israeli delegations at the U.S. State Department this week were expected to focus on deconfliction mechanisms.



However, a new coordination cell has instead been announced, bringing together Lebanon, Iran, the United States, and mediators, while excluding Israel.



According to Nasr, it remains unclear whether U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was directly involved in or informed of the shift in format, as this development raises questions over the purpose of the current round of negotiations.

‼️ The Lebanese and Israelis were supposed to discuss deconfliction mechanisms this week at the State Department. Instead, a new coordination cell has been announced that includes Lebanon, Iran, the United States, and the mediators — but not Israel.



Whether this was coordinated… — Hiba Nasr (@HibaNasr) June 22, 2026