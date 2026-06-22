New coordination cell shifts Lebanon-Israel talks agenda in Washington: Hiba Nasr

Lebanon News
22-06-2026 | 02:26
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New coordination cell shifts Lebanon-Israel talks agenda in Washington: Hiba Nasr
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New coordination cell shifts Lebanon-Israel talks agenda in Washington: Hiba Nasr

Washington Bureau Chief for Asharq News, Hiba Nasr, indicated that discussions originally scheduled between Lebanese and Israeli delegations at the U.S. State Department this week were expected to focus on deconfliction mechanisms. 

However, a new coordination cell has instead been announced, bringing together Lebanon, Iran, the United States, and mediators, while excluding Israel.

According to Nasr, it remains unclear whether U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was directly involved in or informed of the shift in format, as this development raises questions over the purpose of the current round of negotiations.
 

Lebanon News

Washington

Lebanon

Israel

Talks

United States

State Department

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