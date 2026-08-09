Houthis say targeted 'Saudi enemy' forces, equipment in Yemen

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Sunday said they had targeted "Saudi enemy" troops and equipment on Yemen's Red Sea coast city of Mokha after residents there said they heard blasts.



The group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said the Houthis had "carried out a large-scale and precise military operation targeting Saudi enemy troop concentrations and weapons depots in the Mokha area," using "a large number of ballistic missiles and drones."



AFP