Lebanese Army commander, US CENTCOM chief discuss security annex to framework agreement

Lebanon News
29-06-2026 | 09:00
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Lebanese Army commander, US CENTCOM chief discuss security annex to framework agreement
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Lebanese Army commander, US CENTCOM chief discuss security annex to framework agreement

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal met with U.S. Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper at his office in Yarzeh, accompanied by a delegation, to discuss developments in Lebanon and the wider region.

According to the Lebanese Army, the talks focused on the importance of ensuring the successful implementation of the security annex to the framework agreement, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation between the Lebanese and U.S. armed forces in the future.

Haykal expressed his appreciation for continued U.S. support, stressing the need to maintain cooperation between the two militaries in a way that preserves Lebanon's security and stability.

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Lebanese Army

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