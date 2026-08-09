Help complete the southern section of the St. Charbel Trail: How to donate from Lebanon, the US, Canada, Australia and Europe

On a night filled with solidarity and hope, LBCI will host a special telethon to raise donations to help complete the southern section of the St. Charbel Trail, a project that carries a message of faith and hope and is being built to serve future generations.



Every contribution, regardless of its amount, brings the project one step closer to completion.



Join us tonight for the telethon dedicated to completing the southern section of the St. Charbel Trail, starting at 7 p.m. and continuing live on LBCI after the 8:30 p.m. news bulletin.



Here are the donation methods:



For donors in the United States:

(Tax-deductible)

www.eparchy.org | Darb Mar Charbel



For donors in Australia:

(Tax receipt provided)

Credit card: Call +61 2 9740 0998

Wire transfer: Bank of Sydney

Account number: 1917129

Account name: OLM Charity

Reference: Darb Mar Charbel



For donors in Canada:

(Tax-deductible)

Cheque payable to: EPARCHIE Saint Maron

OR e-transfer: chancery@maronites.ca

Reference: DARB MAR CHARBEL



For donors in Europe:

(Tax-deductible)

Transfer: EvangelischeBank eG

IBAN: DE92 5206 0410 0006 4286 73

BIC: GENODEF1EK1

Reference: DARB MAR CHARBEL



For donors in Lebanon:

Audi Bank, IBAN: LB23 0056 0000 0000 0079 9997 0005

WHISH: Darbessama, tel. +961 70 437 847

OMT: On application

WhatsApp: +961 81 560389