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US-Iran deal to be signed at Switzerland's Burgenstock resort Friday: Bern
World News
16-06-2026 | 10:06
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US-Iran deal to be signed at Switzerland's Burgenstock resort Friday: Bern
A U.S.-Iran deal aimed at ending the Middle East war will be signed at Switzerland's mountainside Burgenstock resort on Friday, the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed to AFP.
The site, located near Lucerne in central Switzerland, is difficult to access and therefore easily secured. It "was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as by the US and Iran," Switzerland's foreign ministry said.
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