President Aoun, US CENTCOM commander discuss preparations for implementing framework agreement

Lebanon News
29-06-2026 | 10:33
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President Aoun, US CENTCOM commander discuss preparations for implementing framework agreement
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President Aoun, US CENTCOM commander discuss preparations for implementing framework agreement

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received U.S. Central Command Commander Brad Cooper at the Baabda Palace on Monday, in the presence of U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Keith Hanigan and the head of the ceasefire mechanism team, General Joseph Clearfield.

The meeting focused on preparations for the implementation of the framework agreement reached through the Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli negotiations in Washington.

Aoun thanked Cooper for the interest shown by U.S. President Donald Trump in helping Lebanon achieve security and stability, reaffirming the Lebanese state's determination to extend its authority through its armed forces up to the country's internationally recognized southern border.

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