Lebanese authorities foil attempt to smuggle Captagon to Saudi Arabia

Lebanon News
09-08-2026 | 05:16
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Lebanese authorities foil attempt to smuggle Captagon to Saudi Arabia
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Lebanese authorities foil attempt to smuggle Captagon to Saudi Arabia

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces said they foiled an attempt to smuggle around 5,000 Captagon pills to Saudi Arabia through a shipping company.

The ISF said its Central Narcotics Control Office received information on July 17 about preparations for the operation and monitored the shipment before arresting a Lebanese man, born in 1977, while he was delivering the package at the shipping company.

A search of the package found the pills professionally concealed inside a flowerpot box, according to the ISF.

Legal proceedings were taken against the suspect, while the investigation remains ongoing to identify and arrest other people involved under the supervision of the competent judiciary.

Lebanon News

authorities

attempt

smuggle

Captagon

Saudi

Arabia

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