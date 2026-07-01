EU ambassador after meeting with President Aoun: €3 Billion in aid to Lebanon since 2019

The European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, said following her meeting with President Joseph Aoun that the European Union is Lebanon’s largest partner and supporter, noting that it provides, along with its member states, more than 70% of total international aid, amounting to nearly €3 billion since 2019.

She explained that the European priority is to support the Lebanese state and strengthen its capacities and institutions across various sectors, including security, education, agriculture, water, and public services.

She said the European Union has allocated around €220 million since 2023 to support the security sector, including €182 million for the Lebanese Army, stressing that support programs will continue to expand in the upcoming period.