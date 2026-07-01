President Aoun discusses current developments with Greek PM

President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during which they discussed the current developments in Lebanon and the region, particularly efforts to end the war in Lebanon in light of the framework agreement reached as a result of Lebanese-American-Israeli negotiations in Washington.

In this context, the Greek Prime Minister reaffirmed his country’s support for the framework agreement and for the positions taken by President Aoun and the Lebanese government to extend state sovereignty over the entire Lebanese territory.

He also expressed Greece’s readiness to assist Lebanon in overcoming the difficult period it is going through in various fields, particularly in supporting the Lebanese Army. He noted that the Greek Minister of Defense has been tasked with coordinating with his Lebanese counterpart in this regard.

President Aoun thanked Prime Minister Mitsotakis for Greece’s positions in support of Lebanon on various levels, praising the historic Lebanese-Greek relations.