Ukraine is asking its European Union partners to ‌direct €6.6 billion ($7.5 billion) available under the European Peace Facility to military aid, to take advantage of what is sees as a six-to-nine-month "window of opportunity" on the battlefield.



Ukraine's total defense need is estimated at ‌around €136 billion this year, with the Ukrainian budget covering around €53 billion of that amount, Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in a letter reviewed by Reuters.



Reuters