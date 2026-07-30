News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Julia
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU disburses €3.47 billion to Ukraine for more drones, air defense and jets
World News
30-07-2026 | 07:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU disburses €3.47 billion to Ukraine for more drones, air defense and jets
The European Union has disbursed €3.47 billion ($4 billion) to Ukraine to finance the procurement of more drones, missiles, air defense and Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, the European Commission said on Thursday.
The disbursement is part of a €90 billion loan approved by the EU earlier this year.
Reuters
World News
disburses
€3.47
billion
Ukraine
drones,
defense
Next
Suspected Russian missile in Poland shows Moscow 'ready to escalate': Merz
Spain PM ends national emergency over Madrid region wildfires
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-07-01
Ukraine seeks €6.6 billion from EU's peace fund for military aid
World News
2026-07-01
Ukraine seeks €6.6 billion from EU's peace fund for military aid
0
World News
2026-07-06
EU chief says Russian attack on Kyiv shows Ukraine 'urgently needs more air defense'
World News
2026-07-06
EU chief says Russian attack on Kyiv shows Ukraine 'urgently needs more air defense'
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-01
EU ambassador after meeting with President Aoun: €3 Billion in aid to Lebanon since 2019
Lebanon News
2026-07-01
EU ambassador after meeting with President Aoun: €3 Billion in aid to Lebanon since 2019
0
World News
2026-05-20
Ukraine to receive 1st €3.2 bn budget aid loan payment in June: EU
World News
2026-05-20
Ukraine to receive 1st €3.2 bn budget aid loan payment in June: EU
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:25
Suspected Russian missile in Poland shows Moscow 'ready to escalate': Merz
World News
10:25
Suspected Russian missile in Poland shows Moscow 'ready to escalate': Merz
0
World News
06:19
Spain PM ends national emergency over Madrid region wildfires
World News
06:19
Spain PM ends national emergency over Madrid region wildfires
0
World News
03:11
Pakistan says US-Iran negotiations 'ongoing' on de-escalation, Hormuz
World News
03:11
Pakistan says US-Iran negotiations 'ongoing' on de-escalation, Hormuz
0
World News
03:00
Mediator Pakistan says 'doing utmost' to bring US, Iran back to talks under MoU
World News
03:00
Mediator Pakistan says 'doing utmost' to bring US, Iran back to talks under MoU
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:48
At least one dead in Russian strikes on Kyiv
World News
00:48
At least one dead in Russian strikes on Kyiv
0
Middle East News
04:01
Kuwait says Iranian strike hits Chinese company building, kills 1
Middle East News
04:01
Kuwait says Iranian strike hits Chinese company building, kills 1
0
Middle East News
2026-07-29
US-Saudi strikes in Iraq kill 20: Former paramilitaries
Middle East News
2026-07-29
US-Saudi strikes in Iraq kill 20: Former paramilitaries
0
World News
00:27
Death toll in Japan quake rises to 28: Government
World News
00:27
Death toll in Japan quake rises to 28: Government
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump-Netanyahu summit eases Israeli concerns over Lebanon withdrawal pressure
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump-Netanyahu summit eases Israeli concerns over Lebanon withdrawal pressure
2
Lebanon News
11:55
Aoun: Hezbollah arms decision is solely Lebanese, no role for Syria or foreign mediators
Lebanon News
11:55
Aoun: Hezbollah arms decision is solely Lebanese, no role for Syria or foreign mediators
3
Lebanon News
04:35
Authorities move to bring Riad Salameh in after medical no-show
Lebanon News
04:35
Authorities move to bring Riad Salameh in after medical no-show
4
Lebanon News
06:41
President Aoun heads to Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, Lebanon’s recovery and regional developments
Lebanon News
06:41
President Aoun heads to Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, Lebanon’s recovery and regional developments
5
Lebanon News
07:56
Speaker Berri calls for urgent international efforts to end Israel’s war on Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:56
Speaker Berri calls for urgent international efforts to end Israel’s war on Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:15
Berri marks Army Day, says Lebanese army remains nation's unifying force
Lebanon News
05:15
Berri marks Army Day, says Lebanese army remains nation's unifying force
7
Middle East News
12:55
Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port
Middle East News
12:55
Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port
8
World News
03:11
Pakistan says US-Iran negotiations 'ongoing' on de-escalation, Hormuz
World News
03:11
Pakistan says US-Iran negotiations 'ongoing' on de-escalation, Hormuz
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More