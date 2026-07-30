EU disburses €3.47 billion to Ukraine for more drones, air defense and jets

World News
30-07-2026 | 07:00
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EU disburses &euro;3.47 billion to Ukraine for more drones, air defense and jets
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EU disburses €3.47 billion to Ukraine for more drones, air defense and jets

The European Union has disbursed €3.47 billion ($4 billion) to Ukraine to finance the ‌procurement of more drones, missiles, air defense and Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The disbursement is part of a €90 ⁠billion loan approved by the EU earlier this year.

Reuters

World News

disburses

€3.47

billion

Ukraine

drones,

defense

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