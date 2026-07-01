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UNIFIL says peacekeepers remain in south Lebanon despite movement restrictions
Lebanon News
01-07-2026 | 11:29
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UNIFIL says peacekeepers remain in south Lebanon despite movement restrictions
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed in a statement Wednesday that its peacekeepers “remain on the ground, monitoring the situation and reporting observed violations in line with our mandate under Security Council resolution 1701.”
The peacekeeping mission affirmed that its personnel continue to face restrictions on their freedom of movement, “including blocked routes due to barriers, debris, and other obstacles” that “temporarily halt essential patrols and safety operations.”
It added that “despite these challenges, UNIFIL continues to facilitate humanitarian access. Our peacekeepers stay in position and remain committed to supporting stability in southern Lebanon.”
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