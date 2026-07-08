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Military Court approves release of singer Fadel Chaker in four security cases
Lebanon News
08-07-2026 | 08:23
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Military Court approves release of singer Fadel Chaker in four security cases
Lebanon’s Permanent Military Court has approved the release of singer Fadel Chaker in four security-related cases filed against him, including the high-profile Abra case.
The court, headed by Brig. Gen. Wassim Fayyad ordered Chaker's release in three cases in exchange for a financial bail of LBP 100 million for each file. In the Abra case, the court set bail at LBP 200 million.
The case was reviewed by Military Court Government Commissioner Judge Claude Ghanem, who approved Chaker's release in the three cases, as the Abra file is still being studied to determine whether to appeal the decision or not.
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