Israeli attacks kill 4,304 and injure 12,203 since March 2, Health Ministry says

Lebanon News
05-07-2026 | 11:56
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Israeli attacks kill 4,304 and injure 12,203 since March 2, Health Ministry says
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Israeli attacks kill 4,304 and injure 12,203 since March 2, Health Ministry says

The Ministry of Public Health announced that the cumulative toll of Israeli attacks since March 2 has reached 4,304 killed and 12,203 injured as of July 5.

Lebanon News

attacks

4,304

injure

12,203

since

March

Health

Ministry

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