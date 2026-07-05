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Israeli attacks kill 4,304 and injure 12,203 since March 2, Health Ministry says
Lebanon News
05-07-2026 | 11:56
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Israeli attacks kill 4,304 and injure 12,203 since March 2, Health Ministry says
The Ministry of Public Health announced that the cumulative toll of Israeli attacks since March 2 has reached 4,304 killed and 12,203 injured as of July 5.
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