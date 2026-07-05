Southern Lebanon withdrawal expected within weeks as Israel advances security plan

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



The Israeli army is expected to withdraw from two pilot areas in southern Lebanon within one to three weeks, transferring control to the Lebanese army under U.S. supervision led by Gen. Joseph Clearfield, commander of the U.S. Marine Forces in U.S. Central Command.



During a meeting with the U.S. general, who is currently in Israel, the Israeli military presented a plan for the two pilot areas, outlining the scope of the withdrawal, the evacuation process and the transfer of control to the Lebanese army.



The plan will be presented by Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to the Israeli security Cabinet for approval.



In addition to the withdrawal plan, Israel is seeking to establish a joint monitoring mechanism involving the Israeli and Lebanese armies to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire. The mechanism would initially apply to the two pilot areas before expanding to other locations that have not yet been specified.



According to the Israeli proposal, the coordination mechanism would include U.S. military personnel serving under the command of Clearfield, who are expected to arrive in the region next week.



Israel is also seeking U.S. approval of the Lebanese personnel who would participate in the monitoring mechanism, citing concerns that sensitive information could reach Hezbollah, according to an Israeli official, who claimed this was one of the reasons the previous ceasefire monitoring mechanism failed in 2024.



As preparations continue to implement the "Framework Agreement" between Lebanon and Israel, the Israeli military continues to operate in southern Lebanon with what is described as broad operational freedom and daily violations.



Among the latest developments, Zamir visited Beaufort Castle, where he called on the Lebanese army to fulfill its commitments regarding the disarmament of Hezbollah, warning of a swift military response if the ceasefire is violated.