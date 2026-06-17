Israel approves settler building plans in Palestinian West Bank city

Middle East News
17-06-2026 | 11:40
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Israel approves settler building plans in Palestinian West Bank city
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Israel approves settler building plans in Palestinian West Bank city

Israel on Wednesday approved the expansion of a Jewish school for settlers living in the center of the Palestinian city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, in a construction push that Palestinians say violates a decades-old agreement.

Israel's finance minister announced the plans a day after saying he had scrapped a deal that gave the Palestinian municipality control over certain planning and construction around Hebron's historic core, home to a flashpoint holy shrine.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Settler

Building

Plans

Palestinian

West Bank

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