Zelensky pays tribute to 'determined leader' Lindsey Graham

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he was deeply saddened by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's death, describing him as a "determined leader" who visited Ukraine when it needed him most.



"He visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia's full-scale invasion and was here with our people when it was most needed... America and the world have lost a determined leader," Zelensky said in a post on Facebook.



AFP