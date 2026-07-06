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Minister Morcos after cabinet meeting: Preliminary direct cost of war estimated at $3–4 billion
Lebanon News
06-07-2026 | 05:29
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Minister Morcos after cabinet meeting: Preliminary direct cost of war estimated at $3–4 billion
The cabinet held its regular session on Monday morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.
Following the meeting, Information Minister Paul Morcos said discussions focused on the results of field visits carried out by ministers to villages and towns in southern Lebanon, including ways to facilitate residents’ return and ensure adequate housing.
According to Morcos, the meeting also addressed support for municipal needs and local sectors to help enable returns, in preparation for launching reconstruction efforts. The education sector in the south was also discussed ahead of the new school year, along with the requirements needed to ensure its smooth start. Work on road clearance and debris removal was also reviewed, with implementation already underway.
Morcos said preliminary estimates put the direct cost of the war at between $3 billion and $4 billion, excluding economic losses and indirect damage, and separate from the first “support war” phase.
He added that at the end of the meeting, the prime minister instructed the relevant ministers to step up efforts to facilitate the return of displaced residents, secure essential services, and strengthen inter-ministerial coordination to achieve this goal.
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