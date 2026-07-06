President Aoun, Norwegian ambassador discuss Lebanon developments and state sovereignty

Lebanon News
06-07-2026 | 06:09
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President Aoun, Norwegian ambassador discuss Lebanon developments and state sovereignty
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President Aoun, Norwegian ambassador discuss Lebanon developments and state sovereignty

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Norwegian Ambassador to Lebanon Hilde Haraldstad to discuss the situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as Lebanon's position on current developments.

The talks also covered bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields.

Haraldstad reaffirmed Norway's support for the positions and decisions taken by President Aoun and the Lebanese government to extend state sovereignty over all Lebanese territory, particularly in the south, and for the process launched following the announcement of the framework agreement resulting from the Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli negotiations in Washington.

She also expressed Norway's readiness to provide humanitarian and social assistance to address the displacement crisis caused by the shelling of villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Aoun,

Norwegian

ambassador

discuss

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state

sovereignty

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