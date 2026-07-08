Four killed, 17 injured in bus crash involving Lebanese pilgrims in Syria

Lebanon News
08-07-2026 | 05:22
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Four killed, 17 injured in bus crash involving Lebanese pilgrims in Syria
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Four killed, 17 injured in bus crash involving Lebanese pilgrims in Syria

Lebanon's Central Operations Room at the Grand Serail is continuing to monitor the deadly bus crash involving Lebanese pilgrims in Syria's Daraa region, in coordination with the relevant Syrian authorities.

Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri has held the necessary contacts with Syrian officials to follow up on the condition of the injured and the measures being taken in response to the incident.

According to available information, the bus was carrying 35 passengers, most of them Lebanese. The crash left four people dead, including the Jordanian driver, while 17 others were injured and are receiving treatment at Daraa National Hospital.

Two critically injured passengers were transferred to a hospital in Damascus to receive specialized medical care.

The remaining 14 passengers sustained minor injuries, mainly bruises.

The Syrian Civil Defense coordinated the evacuation of the injured from the crash site to nearby hospitals.

Authorities are also completing procedures to transfer the victims' bodies and hand them over to the Lebanese Red Cross at the Lebanese-Syrian border. Meanwhile, Lebanon's Central Operations Room continues to monitor the condition of each injured passenger in coordination with the relevant Lebanese and Syrian authorities.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Grand Serail

Syria

Daraa

Bus

Crash

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