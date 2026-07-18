News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
One soldier killed, two injured in explosion involving army vehicle in southern Lebanon: Army statement
Lebanon News
18-07-2026 | 07:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
One soldier killed, two injured in explosion involving army vehicle in southern Lebanon: Army statement
The Lebanese Army said one soldier was killed, while an officer and another soldier were injured after a suspicious object exploded near an army vehicle in the town of Mansouri, in the Tyre district.
The army said investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.
Lebanon News
soldier
killed,
injured
explosion
involving
vehicle
southern
Lebanon:
statement
Next
President Aoun to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday: Sources to LBCI
President Joseph Aoun heads to Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon’s stability
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-19
Israeli army says soldier killed in combat in southern Lebanon, toll rises to 21
Lebanon News
2026-05-19
Israeli army says soldier killed in combat in southern Lebanon, toll rises to 21
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-25
Israeli military official says one soldier killed in Lebanon after vehicle overturned
Lebanon News
2026-06-25
Israeli military official says one soldier killed in Lebanon after vehicle overturned
0
Middle East News
2026-07-12
One killed, two injured in attacks on southern Iran: State media
Middle East News
2026-07-12
One killed, two injured in attacks on southern Iran: State media
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-13
Lebanon Health Ministry: One killed, one injured in Israeli strike on car in Sidon
Lebanon News
2026-05-13
Lebanon Health Ministry: One killed, one injured in Israeli strike on car in Sidon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:10
President Aoun to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10
President Aoun to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
03:25
President Joseph Aoun heads to Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon’s stability
Lebanon News
03:25
President Joseph Aoun heads to Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon’s stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Israel army issues evacuation order for 29 south Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Israel army issues evacuation order for 29 south Lebanon villages
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-23
Lebanon brings ceasefire and battlefield assessment to first direct military talks with Israel—what will be on the table?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-23
Lebanon brings ceasefire and battlefield assessment to first direct military talks with Israel—what will be on the table?
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Jordan's army says intercepted 13 ballistic missiles since morning
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Jordan's army says intercepted 13 ballistic missiles since morning
0
Lebanon News
08:10
President Aoun to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10
President Aoun to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday: Sources to LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details
3
Lebanon News
12:03
Lebanese army arrests suspects, seizes weapons and drugs in Baalbek raids
Lebanon News
12:03
Lebanese army arrests suspects, seizes weapons and drugs in Baalbek raids
4
Lebanon News
03:25
President Joseph Aoun heads to Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon’s stability
Lebanon News
03:25
President Joseph Aoun heads to Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon’s stability
5
Lebanon News
07:17
One soldier killed, two injured in explosion involving army vehicle in southern Lebanon: Army statement
Lebanon News
07:17
One soldier killed, two injured in explosion involving army vehicle in southern Lebanon: Army statement
6
Middle East News
15:56
Iran warns of 'full-scale offensive' if US strikes continue
Middle East News
15:56
Iran warns of 'full-scale offensive' if US strikes continue
7
Lebanon News
08:10
President Aoun to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10
President Aoun to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday: Sources to LBCI
8
Middle East News
02:46
Kuwait says Iran hit second power, water plant
Middle East News
02:46
Kuwait says Iran hit second power, water plant
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More