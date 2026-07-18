One soldier killed, two injured in explosion involving army vehicle in southern Lebanon: Army statement

Lebanon News
18-07-2026 | 07:17
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One soldier killed, two injured in explosion involving army vehicle in southern Lebanon: Army statement
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One soldier killed, two injured in explosion involving army vehicle in southern Lebanon: Army statement

The Lebanese Army said one soldier was killed, while an officer and another soldier were injured after a suspicious object exploded near an army vehicle in the town of Mansouri, in the Tyre district.

The army said investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

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soldier

killed,

injured

explosion

involving

vehicle

southern

Lebanon:

statement

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