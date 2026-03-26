Houthi leader warns of 'military response' if Mideast war requires it

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement, warned on Thursday of a "military response" should the Middle East war require it.



The Houthis, a key part of Iran's so-called "axis of resistance," have so far refrained from joining the war sparked by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, and which has engulfed much of the region.



"As the people of Yemen, we repay loyalty with loyalty," the Houthi leader said. "Any development in the battle that requires a military response, we will promptly undertake it... just as we did in previous rounds."







AFP