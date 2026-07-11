US delegation in Lebanon to discuss Israel 'pilot zone' withdrawal: Official

Lebanon News
11-07-2026 | 09:05
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US delegation in Lebanon to discuss Israel &#39;pilot zone&#39; withdrawal: Official
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US delegation in Lebanon to discuss Israel 'pilot zone' withdrawal: Official

A U.S. military delegation arrived in Lebanon and began meetings with Lebanese Army command to discuss mechanisms for implementing the Israeli army’s withdrawal from one of two designated model areas in southern Lebanon, a Lebanese military source told Agence France-Presse on Saturday.

The Lebanese military source said the delegation’s main objective is to establish procedures to begin implementing the first model area, from which Israeli forces would withdraw to allow the Lebanese Army to deploy.

"This is the main focus of the U.S. military delegation’s visit to Lebanon," the source said, adding that the visit aims to translate and implement the framework document.

AFP

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