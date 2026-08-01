Kuwait says it destroyed Iranian drones targeting vital facilities

Kuwait’s armed forces detected hostile drones in the country’s airspace early Saturday and intercepted and destroyed them, the military said in a statement.



Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Staff Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the Iranian attack targeted several vital facilities, including a government facility in northern Kuwait and civilian vehicles belonging to a private company on Bubiyan Island.



The attack caused material damage from falling debris, but no injuries were reported, he said.



Reuters