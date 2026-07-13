News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam arrives in Doha to offer condolences over death of Qatar's former Emir
Lebanon News
13-07-2026 | 04:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam arrives in Doha to offer condolences over death of Qatar's former Emir
Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Monday, leading a ministerial delegation to offer condolences over the death of Qatar's former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.
The delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, and Justice Minister Adel Nassar.
Salam was received at Hamad International Airport by Qatar’s Minister of Transport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
PM
Nawaf Salam
Doha
Condolences
Death
Qatar
Emir
Next
LBCI source: Lebanese delegation in Rome seeks agreement on start of pilot zones implementation
Rome talks on Lebanon face uncertainty amid US-Iran escalation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-04
PM Nawaf Salam defends negotiations, says they were Lebanon's best option
Lebanon News
2026-06-04
PM Nawaf Salam defends negotiations, says they were Lebanon's best option
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-19
France's Macron to meet with Lebanon's PM in Paris on Tuesday: Elysee
Lebanon News
2026-04-19
France's Macron to meet with Lebanon's PM in Paris on Tuesday: Elysee
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-22
PM Salam praises Ahmed al-Sharaa's remarks on Lebanon, affirms strong Lebanon-Syria ties
Lebanon News
2026-06-22
PM Salam praises Ahmed al-Sharaa's remarks on Lebanon, affirms strong Lebanon-Syria ties
0
Middle East News
2026-06-21
Pakistan delegation arrives in Switzerland for US-Iran talks: PM's office
Middle East News
2026-06-21
Pakistan delegation arrives in Switzerland for US-Iran talks: PM's office
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:10
LBCI source: Lebanese delegation in Rome seeks agreement on start of pilot zones implementation
Lebanon News
05:10
LBCI source: Lebanese delegation in Rome seeks agreement on start of pilot zones implementation
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Rome talks on Lebanon face uncertainty amid US-Iran escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Rome talks on Lebanon face uncertainty amid US-Iran escalation
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-12
Israeli military: 551st Brigade kills more than 80 Hezbollah members and destroys over 200 infrastructure sites
Lebanon News
2026-07-12
Israeli military: 551st Brigade kills more than 80 Hezbollah members and destroys over 200 infrastructure sites
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-12
Lebanon's Aoun, Salam and Berri mourn former Qatari emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
Lebanon News
2026-07-12
Lebanon's Aoun, Salam and Berri mourn former Qatari emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-15
Iran says US must ensure Israel stops war in Lebanon under deal
Lebanon News
2026-06-15
Iran says US must ensure Israel stops war in Lebanon under deal
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-13
Israeli military will have full control of South Lebanon's Bint Jbeil within days: Official tells Reuters
Lebanon News
2026-04-13
Israeli military will have full control of South Lebanon's Bint Jbeil within days: Official tells Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-25
PSP delegation led by Jumblatt begins planned talks in Damascus: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-25
PSP delegation led by Jumblatt begins planned talks in Damascus: Sources to LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Lebanon’s non-biometric passports to become invalid in 2026: Here’s how to get a biometric passport
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Lebanon’s non-biometric passports to become invalid in 2026: Here’s how to get a biometric passport
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Rome talks on Lebanon face uncertainty amid US-Iran escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Rome talks on Lebanon face uncertainty amid US-Iran escalation
2
Middle East News
09:59
Trump says US hit Iran 'very hard' in latest attacks
Middle East News
09:59
Trump says US hit Iran 'very hard' in latest attacks
3
Middle East News
09:31
Trump says Strait of Hormuz open to commercial shipping
Middle East News
09:31
Trump says Strait of Hormuz open to commercial shipping
4
Middle East News
09:35
New Syrian parliament meets for first time in Damascus
Middle East News
09:35
New Syrian parliament meets for first time in Damascus
5
Middle East News
08:21
Oman summons Iranian ambassador, issues formal protest after attack: State media
Middle East News
08:21
Oman summons Iranian ambassador, issues formal protest after attack: State media
6
Middle East News
12:57
One killed, two injured in attacks on southern Iran: State media
Middle East News
12:57
One killed, two injured in attacks on southern Iran: State media
7
Lebanon News
05:10
LBCI source: Lebanese delegation in Rome seeks agreement on start of pilot zones implementation
Lebanon News
05:10
LBCI source: Lebanese delegation in Rome seeks agreement on start of pilot zones implementation
8
World News
03:28
Paris to summon Russia envoy over 'vast cyber campaign' in Europe: Minister
World News
03:28
Paris to summon Russia envoy over 'vast cyber campaign' in Europe: Minister
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More