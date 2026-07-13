Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam arrives in Doha to offer condolences over death of Qatar's former Emir

Lebanon News
13-07-2026 | 04:35
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Lebanon&#39;s PM Nawaf Salam arrives in Doha to offer condolences over death of Qatar&#39;s former Emir
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Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam arrives in Doha to offer condolences over death of Qatar's former Emir

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Monday, leading a ministerial delegation to offer condolences over the death of Qatar's former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, and Justice Minister Adel Nassar.

Salam was received at Hamad International Airport by Qatar’s Minister of Transport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

PM

Nawaf Salam

Doha

Condolences

Death

Qatar

Emir

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