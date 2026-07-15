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Sixth round of negotiations in Rome concludes its second day
Lebanon News
15-07-2026 | 07:07
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Sixth round of negotiations in Rome concludes its second day
The second day of the sixth round of negotiations in Rome has concluded, according to LBCI information.
Sources following the negotiations told LBCI that the launch of the pilot zone is expected to be announced in the coming days.
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Lebanese Military Court lifts travel ban on singer Fadel Chaker
Lebanese army provides clarifications on pilot zones as Lebanon insists on full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal
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