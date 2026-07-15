Sixth round of negotiations in Rome concludes its second day

Lebanon News
15-07-2026 | 07:07
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Sixth round of negotiations in Rome concludes its second day
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Sixth round of negotiations in Rome concludes its second day

The second day of the sixth round of negotiations in Rome has concluded, according to LBCI information.

Sources following the negotiations told LBCI that the launch of the pilot zone is expected to be announced in the coming days.

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