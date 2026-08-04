Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem calls on Lebanon to stop "free concessions"

Lebanon News
04-08-2026 | 04:07
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Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem calls on Lebanon to stop &quot;free concessions&quot;
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Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem calls on Lebanon to stop "free concessions"

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said Israel may have secured political gains but would not achieve its military objectives as long as the group's resistance remains in place.

Speaking on Tuesday, Qassem argued that direct negotiations had brought Lebanon "nothing but successive concessions."

He also said Iran had worked to ensure that Lebanon was included as the first item in a memorandum, adding that Tehran had insisted on halting Israeli attacks and securing an Israeli withdrawal.

Qassem called on Lebanon's authorities to stop what he described as "free concessions," engage in dialogue with the resistance, rebuild internal unity and prioritize national sovereignty.

He further claimed that all attacks carried out against Lebanon had been conducted under U.S. supervision, management and approval.

According to Qassem, the memorandum of understanding remains the path toward achieving an Israeli withdrawal, arguing that no progress would have been possible without what he described as the resistance's steadfastness.

He concluded by urging Lebanon's political leadership to focus on protecting national sovereignty and continue efforts to secure Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Chief

Naim Qassem

Lebanon

Concessions

Israel

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