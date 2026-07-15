Lebanese Military Court lifts travel ban on singer Fadel Chaker

Lebanon News
15-07-2026 | 08:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Military Court lifts travel ban on singer Fadel Chaker
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Military Court lifts travel ban on singer Fadel Chaker

The Permanent Military Court, headed by Brig. Gen. Wassim Fayyad has approved a request to lift the travel ban imposed on Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

The court's decision grants Chaker permission to travel after approving the request to revoke the previous travel restriction. No further details on the ruling or its legal basis were immediately released.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Military

Court

Travel

Ban

Singer

Fadel Chaker

LBCI Next
Lebanese source to Al Jazeera: Rome talks reach agreement on two pilot zones in South Lebanon
Sixth round of negotiations in Rome concludes its second day
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-08

Military Court approves release of singer Fadel Chaker in four security cases

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-15

Lebanese court drops case against LBCI, lifts ban on video publication

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-06

Beirut court acquits Fadel Chaker, Ahmed al-Assir in attempted killing case

LBCI
World News
2026-06-15

UK court upholds govt ban on pro-Palestinian group

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

LBCI sources: Pilot zone plan expected to cover villages south of Litani River, virtual Lebanese-Israeli meeting scheduled for next Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese source to Al Jazeera: Rome talks reach agreement on two pilot zones in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Sixth round of negotiations in Rome concludes its second day

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Lebanese army provides clarifications on pilot zones as Lebanon insists on full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:02

LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-17

Iran speaker says Hormuz won't return to pre-war norm

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Israel jails soldier for sending missile intercept videos to Iran agent: Military

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-01

Macron says France not 'taking part' in Mideast war after Trump criticism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Syrian president stresses economic integration with Lebanon, minister tells LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
12:37

Trump says Iran and Hezbollah could be added to Russia sanctions bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:02

LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Oil, war and power: How Gulf tensions are reshaping global energy markets

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Lebanese army provides clarifications on pilot zones as Lebanon insists on full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Shouting erupts in Parliament over pension law vote dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

President Aoun: Trilateral framework agreement is the best possible option as US engagement grows

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More