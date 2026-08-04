LBCI sources: Lebanese delegation to hold separate meeting with US officials during Rome talks

Lebanon News
04-08-2026 | 02:56
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LBCI sources: Lebanese delegation to hold separate meeting with US officials during Rome talks
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LBCI sources: Lebanese delegation to hold separate meeting with US officials during Rome talks

LBCI reported that the Lebanese delegation participating in the Lebanese-Israeli negotiations in Rome is scheduled to hold a separate meeting with U.S. officials on the sidelines of the talks to discuss Lebanon's reconstruction efforts.

According to LBCI sources, the meeting will focus specifically on the reconstruction file alongside the ongoing negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in the Italian capital. 

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