LBCI sources: Lebanese delegation presses for ceasefire renewal, Israeli border shift reported in Rome talks

The Lebanese delegation has made the renewal of the previously declared ceasefire a top priority in the ongoing negotiations, insisting that Israel halt its violations, according to Baabda Palace sources cited by LBCI.



The sources said the Lebanese delegation is determined to raise the issue with Israel's political leadership and is awaiting a response, adding that the U.S. side has shown a strong understanding of the Lebanese position.



For the first time, the Israeli delegation has reportedly retreated from its previous stance on the land border issue, with discussions now focusing on restoring the internationally demarcated boundary. The sources said this explains the presence of an international legal expert within the Lebanese delegation.



Lebanon has also proposed large-scale pilot zones, a move that requires a detailed implementation mechanism and technical arrangements to determine how the areas would be managed.



According to the sources, negotiators are also discussing the identity of a third party that would verify the Israeli withdrawal and the handover of areas to the Lebanese Army.



The sources added that the Lebanese delegation has prepared an alternative plan should no agreement be reached regarding the proposed pilot zones in Bint Jbeil or Khiam.



They also dismissed reports of a secret annex to the security annex as false, stressing that Lebanon remains open to any proposal regarding the third-party verification mechanism, while emphasizing that the United States will not serve as that verifying party.