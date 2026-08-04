US Treasury Secretary says chance of Hormuz deal with Iran by Wednesday

Middle East News
04-08-2026 | 08:10
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US Treasury Secretary says chance of Hormuz deal with Iran by Wednesday
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US Treasury Secretary says chance of Hormuz deal with Iran by Wednesday

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States could reach a deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Wednesday, adding that this would stabilize energy prices.

"We are in talks with the Iranians, and I think there is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the strait and move towards a more normalized position in this conflict," Bessent said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC.

Asked if a deal would allow Iran to charge a toll on shipping using the strait, Bessent said: "I think it would be freedom of movement."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Treasury

Secretary

chance

Hormuz

Wednesday

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