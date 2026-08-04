US Treasury Secretary says chance of Hormuz deal with Iran by Wednesday

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States could reach a deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Wednesday, adding that this would stabilize energy prices.



"We are in talks with the Iranians, and I think there is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the strait and move towards a more normalized position in this conflict," Bessent said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC.



Asked if a deal would allow Iran to charge a toll on shipping using the strait, Bessent said: "I think it would be freedom of movement."



AFP