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Hezbollah denies claims of activity inside Syria, calls allegations ‘fabricated’
Lebanon News
16-07-2026 | 11:37
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Hezbollah denies claims of activity inside Syria, calls allegations ‘fabricated’
Hezbollah’s media relations office on Thursday denied allegations that the group is conducting activities inside Syrian territory, saying such claims are “baseless” and “entirely false.”
In a statement, Hezbollah said accusations regarding its presence or operations in Syria have repeatedly been denied, describing them as “fabricated narratives” aimed at harming the group.
The statement added that these allegations “serve the Israeli-American project in the region.”
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