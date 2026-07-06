Claims of annexation: Lebanese border communities unite to reject Netanyahu's allegations

News Bulletin Reports
06-07-2026 | 13:00
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Claims of annexation: Lebanese border communities unite to reject Netanyahu&#39;s allegations
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Claims of annexation: Lebanese border communities unite to reject Netanyahu's allegations

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Residents of Lebanon's Christian border villages have firmly rejected claims by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that some of their communities had sought to join Israel, issuing a joint statement dismissing the allegations as fabricated and entirely without basis.

The statement, released by several border villages, reaffirmed the residents' national identity and their commitment to Lebanon as their final homeland, stressing that they remain firmly attached to their country despite the ongoing conflict.

Netanyahu's remarks have raised questions in Lebanon over whether they were intended to deepen internal divisions or lay the groundwork for broader political or territorial objectives. While the Israeli prime minister has not elaborated on the claims, residents interviewed by LBCI categorically denied them.

The Israeli leader's assertions extended beyond Christian communities. He also claimed that members of Lebanon's Druze, Sunni Muslim, and even a significant number of Shiite Muslim communities wanted to "liberate" Lebanon.

Residents of the border areas rejected that narrative, saying those who remained in their villages despite repeated Israeli bombardment did so to protect their homes and land, not to abandon their country. They said their primary demand is for a functioning Lebanese state capable of exercising its authority and protecting its citizens.

At the same time, people living in the border villages continue to face mounting economic hardship. Many families rely on agriculture for their livelihoods but remain unable to access their farmland because of the security situation.

As conditions worsen, residents say urgent support from the Lebanese state is needed to help them remain in their communities. Without meaningful assistance, they warn, vulnerable populations could become increasingly exposed to external pressures at a time when they are seeking stability, security and stronger state institutions.

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Annexation

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