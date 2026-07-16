Syrian Interior Ministry source tells LBCI: Weapons shipment allegedly destined for Hezbollah intercepted

Lebanon News
16-07-2026 | 04:05
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Syrian Interior Ministry source tells LBCI: Weapons shipment allegedly destined for Hezbollah intercepted
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Syrian Interior Ministry source tells LBCI: Weapons shipment allegedly destined for Hezbollah intercepted

A source at Syria's Interior Ministry told LBCI that specialized units had foiled an attempt to smuggle a shipment of advanced weapons and missiles across the Syrian-Iraqi border.

According to the source, preliminary investigations indicate that the seized shipment was intended to transit through Syrian territory for Hezbollah.

Lebanon News

Interior

Ministry

source

tells

LBCI:

Weapons

shipment

allegedly

destined

Hezbollah

intercepted

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