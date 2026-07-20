Israeli army to pull out of southern Lebanon pilot zones Tuesday: Axios

Lebanon News
20-07-2026 | 11:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army to pull out of southern Lebanon pilot zones Tuesday: Axios
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army to pull out of southern Lebanon pilot zones Tuesday: Axios

The Israeli army’s withdrawal from the pilot zones in southern Lebanon will take place on Tuesday, Axios reported Monday.

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Pilot Zones

LBCI Next
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
US State Department: Pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel raises alert to highest level as Iranian missiles near strategic sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
World News
11:42

France slams 'act of intimidation' against two of its diplomats in Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Israeli army to pull out of southern Lebanon pilot zones Tuesday: Axios

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

US State Department: Pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Saudi Crown Prince and Lebanese President discuss regional developments in phone call

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-19

Aoun to Rubio: US support crucial for trilateral framework agreement and Lebanon’s recovery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel raises alert to highest level as Iranian missiles near strategic sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-17

A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-18

Lebanon orders public sector closure for Eid al-Adha holidays

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

US State Department: Pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Israeli army to pull out of southern Lebanon pilot zones Tuesday: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Saudi Crown Prince and Lebanese President discuss regional developments in phone call

LBCI
Sports News
18:15

Madrid erupts in cheers: Spain beats Argentina 1-0, winning the World Cup

LBCI
World News
08:44

Cuba has infiltrated highest levels of US government: State Dept

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel raises alert to highest level as Iranian missiles near strategic sites

LBCI
Middle East News
08:13

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis announce maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More