Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar report Iranian attacks

Kuwait reported an Iranian attack on a power and water plant on Friday, while Bahrain and Qatar also said they had intercepted missiles after the United States bombed Iran for the sixth consecutive night.



Kuwait added that an Iranian drone attack on army facilities and camps had wounded several military personnel on Friday.



The army's chief of staff "visited several wounded members of the Kuwaiti land forces, who were injured... as part of the criminal Iranian aggression", the army said in a post on social media platform X.



The Kuwaiti electricity ministry had said, "one of the power and water distillation plants was the target of an attack... resulting in a fire, damage, and the impairment of several production units."



It called on users "to ration their electricity consumption during this exceptional period."



The Gulf state earlier announced it was facing "drone and missile attacks" that it blamed on Iran.



Tehran said that in response to the U.S. strikes, it had sent drones to Kuwait to target sites where U.S. forces are deployed and their logistical support centres, state TV reported.



Elsewhere, the Bahraini military stated that it had "intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks."



An AFP journalist in Manama, the kingdom's capital, reported hearing several explosions overnight after warning sirens were triggered.



Iranian state media reported that Tehran had targeted U.S. helicopters and planes at an airbase there.



In Qatar, the defence ministry said the army intercepted a missile attack, with AFP journalists in the capital Doha hearing several blasts.



A child was injured by falling debris resulting from the missile interception, the interior ministry later reported.



Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted U.S. radar systems and military aircraft in Qatar to "punish the aggressor" following overnight U.S. strikes on Iran.



AFP



