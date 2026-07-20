US State Department: Pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

Lebanon News
20-07-2026 | 09:09
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US State Department: Pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh
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US State Department: Pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh in accordance with the Trilateral Framework and under the auspices of the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon. 

In a statement, the State Department said, "This milestone is a direct outcome of last week's discussions between Israel and Lebanon in Rome. The United States will continue working closely with both parties to implement the Framework to a successful conclusion."

Lebanon News

US

State Department

Pilot

Zone

Operations

Villages

Froun

Srifa

Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

South Lebanon

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