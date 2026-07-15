France's parliament adopts assisted dying law

World News
15-07-2026 | 13:44
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France&#39;s parliament adopts assisted dying law
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France's parliament adopts assisted dying law

French lawmakers on Wednesday adopted a bill to establish a right to assisted dying for some adults suffering from an incurable condition.

The lower chamber backed the law, with 291 voting for it and 241 against. The country's highest constitutional authority still has to examine the law.


AFP
 

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France

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Assisted

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