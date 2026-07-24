Romania shoots down drone in its airspace for first time: President

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24-07-2026 | 04:51
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Romania shoots down drone in its airspace for first time: President
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Romania shoots down drone in its airspace for first time: President

Romania shot down a drone in its airspace on Friday, its president said, a first since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We had a drone in our airspace. It was shot down a few minutes ago, around 11:00 (0800 GMT) by a Romanian pilot flying an F-16," President Nicusor Dan told a press conference, adding that the area was uninhabited and an investigation was under way.

AFP

World News

Romania

Drone

Airspace

Russia

Ukraine

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