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Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
News Bulletin Reports
13-07-2026 | 13:05
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Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
A debate is intensifying in Lebanon over the future of international military presence in the south as the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) approaches its expiration at the end of this year.
Amid discussions over the future security arrangements for South Lebanon, there is a growing push for maintaining some form of foreign military presence, either under the United Nations flag, the European Union, or potentially through other international frameworks, including a possible U.S. role.
With no agreed formula yet for what would replace UNIFIL, 86 Lebanese lawmakers sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council calling for the continuation of the peacekeeping force's mission.
The letter was not signed by two major political parties: Hezbollah and the Lebanese Forces.
Sources close to the Lebanese Forces said the south requires a different arrangement from the current UNIFIL framework, adding that Washington and several other capitals are working on an alternative formula.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah has remained silent on the issue, although the group has previously expressed dissatisfaction with UNIFIL's role, and several confrontations have occurred between the force and communities in areas where Hezbollah has influence.
In contrast, the Amal Movement, whose leader Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri signed the letter, strongly supports maintaining UNIFIL in its current form, considering it the most acceptable arrangement at this stage.
Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji facilitated the transmission of the lawmakers' letter to the Security Council, while a delegation of parliamentarians is expected to visit member states to advocate for extending UNIFIL's mandate.
French diplomatic sources told LBCI that the issue of a replacement for UNIFIL must be decided soon, but that Paris is still awaiting an official Lebanese request clarifying the type of force Beirut wants to see deployed on its territory.
The sources said the decision appears linked to the outcome of Lebanon-Israel negotiations as well as U.S.-Iran talks.
France, Italy, Spain, and Germany have officially expressed readiness to participate in any future international force, while Lebanese authorities have welcomed their willingness to contribute.
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