Trump brushes off concerns of depleted ammunition due to Iran war

World News
27-07-2026 | 13:34
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Trump brushes off concerns of depleted ammunition due to Iran war
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Trump brushes off concerns of depleted ammunition due to Iran war

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed concerns that U.S. ammunition stockpiles are running low after five months of bombing Iran, telling reporters: "We have a lot."

Asked aboard Air Force One if he was concerned about munitions being depleted, Trump said: "We have a lot of ammunition. We have a lot of the mid-level stuff too, more than we could ever use no matter what."

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Ammunition

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