US says it reaches nuclear power deal with Saudi Arabia

World News
23-07-2026 | 04:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US says it reaches nuclear power deal with Saudi Arabia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US says it reaches nuclear power deal with Saudi Arabia

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have reached a landmark agreement on civil nuclear power, the U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday, a deal that allows the kingdom to build nuclear reactors using American technology and to enrich uranium.

A civil nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia has been in the works for years during both President Donald Trump's first administration and that of former President Joe Biden.

No deal has come together before now, however, in part because of warnings from nonproliferation groups who say that it could offer Saudi Arabia a path to develop a nuclear weapon.


Reuters 
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Nuclear

Power

Deal

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Congo says more than 1,000 die of Ebola, confirmed cases rise to 2,536
EU agrees new round of sanctions on Russia: Diplomats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-15

Saudi Arabia welcomes US-Iran deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-19

Iran says US attacked under-construction nuclear power plant

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-31

Iran chief negotiator says no deal with US deal until Iranian rights secured

LBCI
Middle East News
04:18

Houthis say they attacked two Saudi tankers; Saudi Arabia says one ablaze in Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:43

Greece to buy anti-drone 'Achilles Shield' from Israel

LBCI
World News
05:43

Rubio says Saudis seek 'peaceful, civil nuclear program'

LBCI
World News
04:45

Congo says more than 1,000 die of Ebola, confirmed cases rise to 2,536

LBCI
World News
03:40

EU agrees new round of sanctions on Russia: Diplomats

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-20

Salam calls for applying Article 95 in full, reforming Lebanon’s sectarian system

LBCI
World News
2026-04-08

North Korea fires another ballistic missile towards East Sea: Seoul

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-07

Lebanese Civil Defense evacuates 70 workers after drone strike in Ebba

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-04

Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

3.5 tons of cannabis seized at Beirut port: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

3.5 tons of cannabis seized at Beirut port: Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel’s next moves: Lebanon withdrawal, Gaza tactics and Iran tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

No return yet: Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh residents caught in another chapter of uncertainty

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:57

Lebanese Army Commander concludes inspection visit to Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

Iran media reports US strike on Larak island in Hormuz

LBCI
World News
09:43

Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Yemen's Houthis sent radio warning to ships: International Chamber of Shipping

LBCI
World News
12:42

US court sets June 2027 trial for Venezuela's ousted Maduro

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More