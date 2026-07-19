Kuwait, Bahrain respond to Iran attacks

Middle East News
19-07-2026 | 06:44
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Kuwait, Bahrain respond to Iran attacks
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Kuwait, Bahrain respond to Iran attacks

Kuwait and Bahrain's militaries said on Sunday they were responding to Iranian aerial attacks, and air raid sirens sounded in the two Gulf countries as Tehran pressed its retaliatory strikes across the region.

"Kuwaiti air defences are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks, following the sinful Iranian aggression," the army said in a statement, as an AFP journalist reported warning sirens sounding in Kuwait City.

In the island kingdom of Bahrain, host of the U.S. Fifth Fleet, the military said its air defences "confronted, intercepted, and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks."

It also accused Iran of targeting civilians in its attacks.

An AFP journalist said blasts could be heard in the north of Bahrain after another AFP reporter said a warning siren rang out across the capital, Manama.

In the early hours of Sunday, Iran's army said it had targeted two U.S. bases in Kuwait with drones in response to American attacks on Iranian territory.

Iran said earlier it carried out "large-scale attacks with kamikaze drones against the U.S. military's ammunition depot at Camp Udairi and the Patriot radar system and air surveillance radar at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait," according to a statement on state media.

Both Kuwait and Bahrain, which host U.S. military installations, have borne the brunt of attacks by Iran on its Gulf neighbours since hostilities resumed this month despite a ceasefire and memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.

On Saturday, Kuwait said Iran had struck a power and water plant as well as an oil facility before the U.S. announced bombardments to "punish" Iran over the first U.S. military deaths since the renewed hostilities.

Central Command (CENTCOM) said two service members were killed on Friday as they "defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks."

It said another service member was still missing in action.

AFP 

Middle East News

Kuwait

Bahrain

Attacks

Iran

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