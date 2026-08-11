Pope Leo 'deeply saddened' by Colombia earthquake: Vatican

Pope Leo XIV is "deeply saddened" by the earthquake in Colombia, the Vatican said Tuesday, a day after the 7.4 magnitude tremor killed over 100 people.



"The Holy Father, deeply saddened to learn the painful news of the earthquake that has seriously affected several areas of Colombia... offers prayers for the eternal rest of the deceased and raises his prayers to the Lord for the prompt recovery of those affected by this tragedy," the Vatican's secretary of state, Pietro Parolin, wrote in a note to the archbishop of Cartagena, Francisco Javier Munera Correa.





AFP