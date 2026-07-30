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Saudi Arabia seeks international coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthis: Reuters
Middle East News
30-07-2026 | 00:42
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Saudi Arabia seeks international coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthis: Reuters
Saudi Arabia is seeking to build an international coalition to protect shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks, two people familiar with the deliberations said on Wednesday.
The composition of the coalition has not yet been finalised and is being discussed with dozens of countries, the sources said.
The Saudi Center for International Communication did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
Middle East News
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