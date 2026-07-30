Saudi Arabia seeks international coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthis: Reuters

Middle East News
30-07-2026 | 00:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia seeks international coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthis: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia seeks international coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthis: Reuters

Saudi Arabia is seeking to build an international coalition to protect shipping ‌in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks, two people familiar with the deliberations said on Wednesday.

The composition of the coalition has not yet been finalised and is being discussed with dozens of ⁠countries, the sources said.

The Saudi Center for International Communication did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Coalition

Shipping

Red Sea

Houthis

'Heavy wave' of US strikes against Iran completed: CENTCOM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-23

Houthis say they attacked two Saudi tankers; Saudi Arabia says one ablaze in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-16

Iran tells Houthis to close Red Sea gateway if US hits power network, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-08

Yemen's Houthis declare ban on Israeli shipping in Red Sea: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-28

Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi tanker in Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:24

'Heavy wave' of US strikes against Iran completed: CENTCOM

LBCI
Middle East News
13:17

Any plan that ignores Turkish-Cypriot rights doomed: Erdogan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Trump-Netanyahu summit eases Israeli concerns over Lebanon withdrawal pressure

LBCI
Middle East News
12:55

Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-19

Iran says stopped two ships trying to transit Hormuz Strait

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-12

Brent crude back above $100 a barrel on Mideast war

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

Saudi Arabia seeks international coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthis: Reuters

LBCI
World News
00:48

At least one dead in Russian strikes on Kyiv

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Trump-Netanyahu summit eases Israeli concerns over Lebanon withdrawal pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Aoun: Hezbollah arms decision is solely Lebanese, no role for Syria or foreign mediators

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli army says Hezbollah drone targeted military vehicle in South Lebanon's security zone

LBCI
World News
08:39

Trump says US to hit Iran 'hard' after attack on bases in Jordan: Fox News

LBCI
World News
08:47

Trump says US-Saudi attacks in Iraq coordinated with Iraqi govt: Fox News

LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

US issues new Iran-related sanctions targeting tankers -Treasury

LBCI
Middle East News
12:55

Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port

LBCI
Middle East News
13:17

Any plan that ignores Turkish-Cypriot rights doomed: Erdogan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More