Pakistan PM and army chief to visit Saudi Arabia August 6-8: Foreign office

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir will visit Saudi Arabia on August 6-8, the South Asian nation's foreign office said on Thursday.



"Although taking place against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Gulf, the visit will carry significance beyond the immediate crisis and short term considerations," said foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi, whose government has been mediating to end the U.S.-Iran war that has drawn in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia.



AFP