Israel's Netanyahu orders new West Bank settler outposts after deadly clash

Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 08:55
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Israel&#39;s Netanyahu orders new West Bank settler outposts after deadly clash
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Israel's Netanyahu orders new West Bank settler outposts after deadly clash

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday his government would establish new settler outposts in the occupied West Bank and legalize more existing ones, after a deadly clash left one Israeli and four Palestinians dead.

Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced "a series of steps" including raids in Palestinian villages suspected of hosting militants and "accelerating the legalization of farm outposts and establishment of new ones."

All the settlements are illegal under international law.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Netanyahu

West Bank

Settler

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